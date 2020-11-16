Lack of engagement by Zambia ruled out debt relief - creditor group

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A large Zambia creditor group said on Monday a lack of engagement by the government had made it impossible for Eurobondholders to provide near-term debt relief and it could look towards other options if no substantive progress was being made.

Zambia has become Africa’s first sovereign default post-coronavirus after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon at the expiry of the grace period on Friday.

In the statement, the creditors also noted a lack of direct discussion and additional information as well as government plans to continue borrowing material amounts from non-concessional lenders over the next three years.

“The Committee therefore has no basis to conclude that the authorities intend to treat bondholders on an equitable basis with other commercial and non-concessional creditors,” the statement read.

The group holds more than 40% of the total amount of Zambia's outstanding Eurobonds.