Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

Zambia Eurobond holders reject payment deferral request - finance ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Holders of Zambia’s Eurobonds rejected on Friday a request from the government to defer interest payments, the finance ministry said in a statement, setting the copper producer on a path towards becoming Africa’s first COVID-era sovereign default.

“While Government regrets that the bondholders did not approve the requests made by Zambia in good faith, we remain committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues,” the statement said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier, editing by Karin Strohecker)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up