Zambia's president meets with head of IMF Africa department

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu met with the head of the International Monetary Fund’s Africa Department Abebe Selassie on Tuesday, a spokesman for the presidency said.

Zambia is in talks with the Fund after becoming Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default last month. The presidency released a photo of the two men following the meeting in Zambia’s capital Lusaka. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Joe Bavier)