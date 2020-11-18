UPDATE 1-Zambia FinMin: Default raises risk of legal action by bondholders

(adds IMF comments, details, quotes)

LUSAKA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zambia finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu said on Wednesday that the country’s default on $3 billion in Eurobonds had increased the risk of bondholders taking legal action.

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default after it failed to pay a $42.5 million Eurobond coupon at the expiry of the grace period on Friday.

“There are some risks associated with the decision not to pay. These include bondholders taking legal action to enforce their rights under the financing arrangements,” said Ng’andu, addressing parliament, adding it would work closely with its legal advisers to respond to this possibility.

The minister also said the International Monetary Fund played a key role in providing “credibility and impetus” to the country’s debt restructuring process.

“The engagements with the IMF have been continuous for the last three months. The stage we have reached is agreeing the specific instruments that must be used,” Ng’andu said.

Meanwhile the decision to treat all creditors equally “seems to have already been vindicated” by the decision of China’s Exim Bank to defer some payments, Ng’andu said.

Zambia’s announced on Monday it had reached an deal with China’s Exim Bank to suspend interest and principal payments worth $110 million due between May 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020 within the framework of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) backed by the Group of 20 wealthy nations.

However, the Exim Bank deal did not seem to reflect the October push by G20 officials to extend the debt freeze by six months for the first half of 2021.

The minister confirmed the country had retained its current financial adviser.

In May, Zambia appointed French company Lazard Freres to help with the debt overhaul while White & Case is Lusaka’s legal adviser. (Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka and Joe Bavier in Johannesburg, writing by Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)