Zambia requests finance arrangement from IMF -Fund statement

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Zambian authorities have made a formal request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a finance arrangement, the Fund said on Tuesday, adding that it was currently assessing the request.

The southern African copper producer, which was already struggling with its debt before COVID-19, became Africa’s first pandemic-sovereign default last month after it failed to make a coupon payment on one of its Eurobonds. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)