Bonds News

Zambia Vice-President Wina tells parliament "this country will not default"

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Vice-President Inonge Wina told lawmakers on Friday that the southern African copper producer, which has until the end of the day to make payment on a missed Eurobond coupon, would not default.

“This country is not ready to default, and I can assure the honourable members that this country will not default,” she said during a parliament session. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Joe Bavier, editing by Karin Strohecker)

