April 13, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Zambia finance minister says IMF has not asked for debt audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, April 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has not asked Zambia to undertake an independent debt audit following market speculation that its foreign debt may be higher than stated, the country’s finance minister said on Friday.

“Suffice to say, we have never been requested by any entity, including the IMF, to conduct such an exercise,” Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said in a statement.

Zambia said on Wednesday its $8.7 billion foreign debt has not been understated and those saying it is higher should produce evidence. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)

