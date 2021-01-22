Zambia, IMF to hold talks on credit facility from next month

The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seen during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zambia will hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February 11 to March 3 to negotiate an extended credit facility, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

“The programme discussions will centre of the government’s objectives to attain fiscal and debt sustainability,” the ministry said in a statement signed by Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba.