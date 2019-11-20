Zambia raises benchmark lending rate by 125 basis points to 11.5%

LUSAKA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank raised the country’s benchmark lending rate by 125 basis points to 11.5% on Wednesday, citing rising consumer price inflation and the need to restore macroeconomic stability.

“If we don’t take any action, inflation will remain outside the target range,” governor Denny Kalyalya said at a briefing in Lusaka.

Zambia’s CPI rose to 10.7% year-on-year in October from 10.5% in September. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)