Market News
February 19, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zambia's central bank keep rates flat citing low growth, deficits as risks

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank held the benchmark lending rate at 11.5% on Wednesday, as governor Denny Kalyalya expressed concern about slow economic growth and a hefty fiscal deficit.

The central bank of Africa’s no.2 copper producer said it expected growth of 3% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021. Economic activity has been hampered by widespread power shortages and growing public debt, stoking fears of a fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below