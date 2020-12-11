Bank of Zambia agrees to buy gold from ZCCM-IH

LUSAKA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Zambia agreed on Friday to purchase gold from locally-listed miner ZCCM-IH as it seeks to build up its gold reserves following a sovereign default, the central bank governor and a company executive said.

The agreement follows a similar deal which the Bank of Zambia signed with Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals earlier in the day. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Helen Reid)