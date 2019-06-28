UPDATE 1-Zambia delays implementation of new sales tax to Sept 1

(Adds details, background)

LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on Friday she was delaying the implementation of a new sales tax from July 1 to Sept. 1 to allow it undergo parliamentary procedures.

In March, Zambia previously delayed replacing Value Added Tax (VAT) with the non-refundable sales tax for three months to allow for further consultation with business leaders.

Mwanakatwe said the government had continued to receive submissions from both the public and private sectors in the process of explaining the new tax to them.

Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu said last month he would go ahead with the new sales tax in place of VAT, despite criticism from mining companies.

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu said last month he would go ahead with the new sales tax in place of VAT, despite criticism from mining companies.

Africa's second-biggest copper producer is introducing the tax change as part of a plan to keep a greater share of mineral resource profits for the country and tackle its debt despite criticism that it is deterring new investment.