UPDATE 3-Zambian president says greater state role in mines will help economy recover

* President Lungu announces goals for economic recovery

* State to obtain majority stakes in mines

* Zambia aiming for 3% GDP growth by 2022 (Adds economic recovery targets)

LUSAKA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Zambia must build majority stakes in selected mines to benefit from its mineral wealth beyond taxes, President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday, as he set out an economic recovery plan after the country defaulted on a debt payment last month.

Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, Zambia is seeking to increase its control over the mining sector - the country’s main generator of hard currency - as it navigates a debt crisis after it defaulted last month.

“Owning a stake in some strategic mines gives the state the leverage required to utilise the defined mineral resources to benefit the nation,” Lungu said.

“I must mention that this is not nationalisation of the mines, on the contrary, it is the state acquiring majority stakes in selected mines while allowing private investors to also participate in the sector,” he added.

Lungu did not identify which mines the state would target for majority ownership.

Lungu’s economic recovery plan set out targets for the coming years. Zambia will aim for a real GDP growth rate of more than 3% by 2022 and cut the fiscal deficit to 9% of GDP in 2021, 6.1% of GDP in 2022 and 4.9% of GDP in 2023.

The plan also sees Zambia increasing international reserves to at least three months of import cover by 2023.

The southern African country became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after it failed to pay a coupon on one of its dollar-denominated bonds.

Zambia had been wrestling with growing public debt even before the pandemic forced lockdowns around the world and hit demand for raw materials. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is nearly 140%.

As part of its move towards direct ownership of the mining sector, Zambia’s mining investment arm ZCCM-IH is in talks with Glencore to acquire its majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines, after the government butted heads with the Swiss-based company over a temporary shutdown of the mine due to COVID-19.

Zambia has also said it would buy gold directly from miners to bolster its foreign reserves after gold prices surged. The state must harness the potential of gold and encourage investment, Lungu said on Thursday.

The president promised a stable fiscal regime for the extractive sector to promote more investment in exploration, seeking to reassure investors who have been critical of the state’s expanding role in mining.

Mining companies with operations in Zambia apart from Glencore include First Quantum Minerals, Barrick , and Eurasian Resources Group. (Reporting by Chris Mfula. Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Helen Reid. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Potter)