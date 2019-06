LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on Friday she was delaying the implementation date for sales tax from July 1 to Sept. 1 to allow it undergo parliamentary procedures.

In March, Zambia again delayed replacing Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable sales tax for three months until July to allow for further consultation with business leaders. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alison Williams)