Zambia's central bank says delayed IMF programme affecting kwacha currency

LUSAKA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank governor said on Wednesday the delay in reaching a conclusion for an aid programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had put pressure on the kwacha currency.

“It is more of sentiment because the fundamentals point to continued appreciation. One of the factors has been that players were looking to the conclusion of an IMF programme before the end of the year,” central bank governor Denny Kalyalya said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)