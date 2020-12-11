Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Zambia's finance minister expects economy to contract by at least 3% in 2020

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s economy is expected to contract by at least 3% in 2020, as manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, tourism and the travel industry post negative growth rates, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said on Friday.

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign to default last month after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon on one of its Eurobonds.

Reporting by Chris Mfula, Editing by Franklin Paul; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg

