Company News
December 13, 2019 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zambian holding company launches action involving First Quantum

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zambia’s Kansanshi Holdings has begun arbitration proceedings against ZCCM Investments Holdings and Kansanshi Mining following a complaint from Zambian state mining company ZCCM-IH, which jointly owns Kansanshi, relating to a money transfer, a statement said on Friday.

Kansanshi is the largest copper producer by output in Zambia and is 20% owned by ZCCM-IH, with the rest owned by First Quantum Minerals Limited.

A statement from the Lusaka stock exchange said the complaint referred to an allegedly unauthorised transfer of money, adding the arbitration proceedings were strictly confidential.

First Quantum and ZCCM-IH could not be immediately contacted for comment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below