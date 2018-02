LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zambia’s dollar-denominated bonds fell broadly across the curve on Friday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected the country’s latest borrowing plans.

The 2027 bond lost 2.5 cents to trade at 105 cents, its lowest level since July, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Zambia had hoped to have a $1.3 billion loan agreement with the IMF completed early this year, Treasury Secretary Fredson Yamba said in November. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)