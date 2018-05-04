FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Zambia 2018 maize output to fall about 34 percent - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA May 4 (Reuters) - Zambia’s maize production for the 2017/2018 crop season will fall to 2.39 million tonnes from 3.61 million tonnes produced in the previous season largely due to drought, a government survey said on Friday.

“Dry spells have negatively affected the production of some crops in the country. In addition we had reports of army worms and stalk borers attacking maize fields,” the ministry of agriculture said.

Dry weather and an outbreak of armyworms, which ravaged southern Africa earlier last year, have raised concerns over the crop output.

Reporting by Chris Mfula. Editing by Jane Merriman

