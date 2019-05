LUSAKA, May 8 (Reuters) - Zambia’s 2019 maize production is expected to fall 16 percent to about 2 million tonnes from 2.39 million tonnes last year, the nation’s Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said on Wednesday.

Katambo said that the reduced maize production was largely due to prolonged dry weather.

Zambia still had enough maize stocks for human and industrial use until the next harvest next year, Katambo said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Louise Heavens)