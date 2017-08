JOHANNESBURG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Glencore's Zambian copper mining unit said on Monday it had suspended all operations at its two mines there due to restricted power supply.

Mopani Copper Mines Plc said output at its Kitwe and Mofulira mines would resume output once it resolves a dispute over tariffs with energy supplier, Copperbelt Energy Corp. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by David Evans)