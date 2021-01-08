Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Basic Materials

Zambia concludes talks with Glencore on buying Mopani mine stake, state radio says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Zambian government has concluded its talks with Glencore about buying a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines, state radio reported, citing President Edgar Lungu.

It did not give details about the outcome of the negotiations.

Zambia’s state mining investment arm ZCCM-IH has been in talks to buy Glencore’s majority stake in Mopani since August.

Glencore did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the radio report. Zambia’s mines minister was not immediately available to confirm the report.

Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka; Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by Edmund Blair

