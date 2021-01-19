Zambia seals deal to buy Glencore's Mopani mine

LUSAKA/JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Glencore has agreed the sale of its majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines to Zambia’s mining investment arm ZCCM-IH in a $1.5 billion deal, the miner and trader said on Thursday.

The deal is funded by borrowings from Carlisa Investments Corp - a British Virgin Islands based company through which Glencore holds its stake - and other members of the Glencore group, the company said.

Glencore said that after completion of the sale of its 73% stake it would retain offtake rights of Mopani’s copper production until the transaction debt had been repaid in full. (Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka; Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by Alison Williams)