Zambia seeks investors to help fund Mopani after buying Glencore stake

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zambia hopes to attract investors to help fund mining and the expansion of Mopani Copper Mines, the mines minister said, as the cash-strapped country announced it was buying the rest of Glencore’s stake in the operation.

The state mining investment arm ZCCM-IH would make sure that operations are sustained and that new and fresh capital is injected into the mining operation, Richard Musukwa said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)