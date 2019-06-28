Vedanta says order on Zambia liquidator lifted pending July 4 hearing

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - Vedanta said on Friday a Zambian court had withdrawn an order staying the powers of a provisional liquidator at its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) unit pending another court hearing on July 4.

“As part of the decision handed down today the stay on the exercise of the powers of the Provisional Liquidator has been lifted pending the inter parties hearing on July 4,” Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute over KCM with the Zambian government since last month. It appealed on Friday to the Zambian government to discuss KCM face to face. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans)