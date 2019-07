JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court on Tuesday granted an urgent interdict halting the wind-up proceedings by a provisional liquidator at Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government, which accuses KCM, which is around 20% owned by Zambia’s state mining company and majority owned by Vedanta, of breaching the terms of its licence. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)