Vedanta CEO open to dialogue with Zambia

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources is open to dialogue with the Zambian government but will defend its legal rights and opposes the appointment of a provisional liquidator at its Konkola Copper Mines business, the company’s CEO said on Monday.

“While Vedanta intends to fully defend its legal rights, we remain open to dialogue,” CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said in a statement.

“We hope to meet with the Zambian government in the near future to discuss a mutually agreeable solution to the current situation as well as the broader challenges faced by KCM.”