Vedanta Resources appoints new CEO for Zambian unit KCM

LUSAKA, March 22 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources has appointed Christopher Sheppard as the new chief executive officer for its Zambian unit Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM), the local firm said on Friday.

Sheppard has 35 years of mining experience and takes over from acting CEO Venkatesan Giridhar, who will now revert to his role as chief financial officer, KCM said in a statement.

Sheppard has previously held leadership roles with Anglo American, Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Murray & Roberts Cementation.

Prior to joining Vedanta, he was the chief operating officer at AngloGold Ashanti Limited in South Africa. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Kirsten Donovan)