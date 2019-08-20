Zambia says President Lungu will not meet Vedanta over KCM

LUSAKA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Zambian President Edgar Lungu will not meet Vedanta Resources officials on his visit to India this week, his office said on Tuesday, disputing an earlier report from the company of a planned meeting.

The Mumbai-listed firm said earlier on Tuesday that it would meet Lungu and his team for further discussions on its disputed Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) asset.

“The president is expected to meet representatives from 12 Zambian-based Indian companies, and KCM, whose majority shareholder is Vedanta, is not one of them,” a state house statement read. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Jan Harvey)