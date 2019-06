JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Thursday a Zambian court had issued an order halting any move by the provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to dispose of KCM’s assets or make arrangements with its creditors.

Zambian firm ZCCM-IH holds about 20 percent of KCM, while Vedanta Resources, part-owner of the Mumbai-listed Vedanta group of companies, holds a majority.