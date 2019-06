LUSAKA, June 20 (Reuters) - A Lusaka court on Thursday ruled Vedanta Resources could not be included in proceedings to wind up its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business in Zambia.

High Court judge Annes Banda-Bobo said the court was unable to “order a joinder of the intended second respondent to the proceedings” but granted Vedanta leave to appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka Writing by Barbara Lewis Editing by Alexander Smith)