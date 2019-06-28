Zambian court withdraws order blocking disposal of Vedanta unit assets

LUSAKA, June 28 (Reuters) - A Zambian court on Friday withdrew an earlier order blocking a provisional liquidator at Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business from disposing of KCM’s assets or making arrangements with its creditors.

“It is hereby ordered that the ex-parte order to stay some of the powers of the provisional liquidator dated June 26, 2019, be and is hereby vacated forthwith,” the Zambian High Court said in a ruling seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jan Harvey)