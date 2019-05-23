Zambian state power company expects to restrict power from June-company source

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Zambia’s state power company ZESCO expects to restrict power supply to many customers from June 1 because of low water levels in hydroelectric dams, a company source said on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named, added ZESCO planned talks with long-term contract holders, including miners, on their power supplies.

For customers without long-term supply deals, the source expected four hours of load-shedding daily, meaning rotating power cuts. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)