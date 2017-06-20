FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Zambia to lift cap on mobile telecomm voice service providers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 20, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Zambia to lift cap on mobile telecomm voice service providers

2 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 20 (Reuters) - Zambia approved a new law allowing more mobile phone voice service providers in Africa's second-largest copper producer to boost competition, its communications minister said on Tuesday.

Zambia passed a law in 2009 restricting to three the number of mobile phone voice operators to help grow existing companies.

Zambia has over 12 million mobile phone service subscribers representing a penetration rate of almost 75 percent, according to latest government statistics.

Communications minister Brian Mushimba said in parliament that Zambia needed to get rid of restrictive laws to attract investors and create more jobs.

"Within the next 30 days a new licensing framework will be in place and a fourth (voice) mobile phone service provider can enter the market," Mushimba said in a statement.

South Africa's MTN, India's Bharti Airtel Airtel and state-owned Zamtel are currently the only mobile phone operators offering voice service in Zambia.

A fourth mobile telecomms company Mobile Broadband Zambia, trading as Vodafone Zambia, was issued with a licence last year but its operations are restricted to data service. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.