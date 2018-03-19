UPDATE 1-Zambia picks Unitel unit as fourth mobile operator

(Adds quote, background)

LUSAKA, March 19 (Reuters) - Zambia has selected a unit of Dutch company Unitel International Holdings as the country’s fourth mobile phone service provider, the communications regulator said on Monday.

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) said in a statement that Unitel had pledged to invest $350 million-plus and create more than 450 direct jobs.

Zambia approved a law in June last year allowing more mobile phone voice service providers to boost competition. “UZI Zambia Ltd has been successfully identified for the issuance of the two licences,” ZICTA said in the statement, referring to the local and international licences that companies require under local laws

South Africa’s MTN, India’s Bharti Airtel and state-owned Zamtel are the only mobile phone operators currently offering voice services in Zambia. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by David Goodman)