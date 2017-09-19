FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zambia to tender for fourth voice mobile service provider
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 9:23 AM / a month ago

Zambia to tender for fourth voice mobile service provider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUSAKA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zambia plans to invite bidders for a fourth mobile phone voice service provider following approval of a new licensing regime, the Minister of Transport and Communication said on Tuesday.

Zambia approved a law in June allowing more mobile phone voice service providers to boost competition.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba said in a statement the communications regulator would select a fourth service provider in the next six to 12 months.

“The market analysis that we have done supports the fact that we can have a fourth licensee and possibly a fifth and still the market will be profitable,” Mushimba said.

Zambia passed a law in 2009 restricting the number of mobile phone voice operators to just three to help existing companies expand.

Zambia has over 12 million mobile phone service subscribers representing a penetration rate of almost 75 percent, the latest government statistics show.

South Africa’s MTN, India’s Bharti Airtel and state-owned Zamtel are currently the only mobile phone operators offering voice services in Zambia.

A fourth mobile telecoms company, Mobile Broadband Zambia, trading as Vodafone Zambia, was issued with a licence last year but its operations are restricted to data service. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.