Zambian power firm CEC divests from telecoms business

LUSAKA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copperbelt Energy Corp (CEC) has sold its 50 percent stake in CEC Liquid Telecom to pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecommunication Holdings Ltd., the power firm said on Tuesday.

CEC, Zambia’s main supplier of power for its mines, and Liquid Telecom were equal partners in the joint telecoms firm since 2011, which is a market leader and has been rolling out a fibre optic network across Zambia.

The power firm did not disclose the amount it sold its stake for or why it had decided to dispose of its investment.

However, CEC said it would continue to be involved with the telecoms firm as an infrastructure provider. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by James Macharia)