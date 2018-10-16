FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 16, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zambian power firm CEC divests from telecoms business

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Copperbelt Energy Corp (CEC) has sold its 50 percent stake in CEC Liquid Telecom to pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecommunication Holdings Ltd., the power firm said on Tuesday.

CEC, Zambia’s main supplier of power for its mines, and Liquid Telecom were equal partners in the joint telecoms firm since 2011, which is a market leader and has been rolling out a fibre optic network across Zambia.

The power firm did not disclose the amount it sold its stake for or why it had decided to dispose of its investment.

However, CEC said it would continue to be involved with the telecoms firm as an infrastructure provider. (Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.