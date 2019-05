May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. communications infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it agreed to be sold to investment firms Digital Colony Partners LP and EQT in a deal valued at $14.3 billion.

The deal value of $35 per share in cash is at a premium of 14.3 percent to Zayo’s closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)