BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Essel Group on Wednesday said Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund will buy an additional 11% stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for 42.24 billion rupees ($614.19 million).

The deal here comes on the back of efforts by conglomerate Essel Group, which runs Zee Entertainment Enterprises, aiming to pay off debt by September this year.