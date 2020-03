March 9 (Reuters) - Zenith Energy Ltd said on Monday that an entity owned by private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners would buy the power generation company for A$150.9 million ($99.59 million).

The offer represents a 45.3% premium to Zenith’s closing price on Friday. ($1 = 1.5152 Australian dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)