September 20, 2019

ZF Friedrichshafen sheds Haldex stake for 50.00 SEK a share

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has sold its stake in Haldex for 50.00 SEK ($5.17) a share to institutional investors, the company said on Friday, as it is wholly giving up its 20% stake in the Swedish company.

The offer price compares to a closing price at the Stockholm stock exchange of 59.30 SEK on Thursday.

“ZF has no longer a strategic interest in a stake in Haldex,” ZF Friedrichshafen said in a statement.

Shares in Haldex were indicated to open 15% lower in premarket trade on Friday morning. ($1 = 9.6714 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

