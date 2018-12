FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Transmissions maker ZF Friedrichshafen on Friday said it will invest 800 million euros ($910 million over the next four years to upgrade its Saarbruecken plant to raise production of hybrid transmissions to 50 percent from five percent.

The Saarbruecken investment forms part of a 3 billion euro investment plan to upgrade ZF’s global factories, the Germany-based automotive supplier said. ($1 = 0.8784 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Douglas Busvine)