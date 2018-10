SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market.

Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung did not disclose financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)