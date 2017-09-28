FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese online insurer ZhongAn set to jump 16 pct in HK debut
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 28, 2017 / 1:26 AM / in 22 days

Chinese online insurer ZhongAn set to jump 16 pct in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares in ZhongAn Online Property & Casualty Insurance Co were set to open 16 percent higher in their trading debut on Thursday after China’s first internet-only insurer raised $1.5 billion in the IPO by a financial technology company in Asia.

The stock was indicated to open at HK$69.00, compared with the IPO price of HK$59.70. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open flat.

ZhongAn priced the 199.3 million new shares on offer at the top of the IPO’s marketing range of HK$53.70 to HK$59.70 per share.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.