7th Circuit rules for Zillow in home estimates lawsuit

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing real estate database company Zillow of violating an Illinois consumer protection law by posting inaccurate home estimates on its website and refusing to correct or remove them.

In a decision on Friday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal said Zillow’s estimates, or “Zestimates,” are opinions, and homeowners cannot challenge them under the Illinois Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA), which bars misleading statements of fact.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E4QTJw