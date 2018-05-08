FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge declares Zillow home free in consumer fraud lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action accusing real estate database company Zillow of deceptively drawing homeowners to its website so it could solicit advertising revenue from real estate brokers and lenders.

Filed last year on behalf of Illinois homeowners, the lawsuit said Zillow unilaterally posted estimates for millions of homes across the state online without homeowners’ permission to attract a huge audience for its website. Zillow did not disclose that its so-called home “Zestimates” were not based on actual market values or that it made revenue from ads placed by agents and lenders, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KMHWGg

