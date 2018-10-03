Seattle judge tosses securities fraud lawsuit against Zillow

A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing online real estate marketer Zillow of violating federal law by helping real estate agents illegally refer business to mortgage lenders and hiding its violations from investors.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said investors suing the company did not support their allegations that Zillow violated the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which bars kickbacks and improper referrals, or misled the public about its conduct.

