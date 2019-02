JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Wednesday abandoned a peg that was supposed to ensure its quasi-currency bond note would trade at parity with the U.S. dollar, Central Bank Governor John Mangudya said.

Zimbabwe began introducing bond notes to eleviate chronic cash shortages in 2016. Over time the bond notes have devalued against the U.S. dollar on the street, despite being officially pegged to the value of the greenback. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Joe Brock)