HARARE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party has given Robert Mugabe until noon (1000 GMT) on Monday to step down as President or face impeachment, cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a televised news conference after a special party meeting at which Mugabe was sacked as ZANU-PF leader. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)