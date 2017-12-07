FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe pledges to curb spending, re-engage global lenders
December 7, 2017

Zimbabwe pledges to curb spending, re-engage global lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s new government pledged on Thursday to re-engage with international lenders, curb spending and attract investors in order to revive its battered economy.

In the first budget since last month’s removal of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said the government would amend indigenisation laws, limiting a 51 percent local ownership requirement to just the platinum and diamond sectors. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Ed Cropley)

